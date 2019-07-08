 Vodafone Business poaches Tata boss - Mobile World Live
Home

Vodafone Business poaches Tata boss

08 JUL 2019

Vodafone Group named former Tata Communications boss Vinod Kumar as the new CEO of its Business division, replacing Brian Humphries who stepped down in March.

In a statement, Vodafone said Kumar would assume the role from 2 September, joining the operator’s executive committee. He will report to group CEO Nick Read.

Kumar’s appointment comes after he resigned as CEO and MD of Indian operator Tata Communications last week, citing personal reasons. He had held those roles since 2011, after joining the operator as COO in 2004.

He will take the reins from Vodafone Rest of the World unit chief Vivek Badrinath, who assumed control of Vodafone Business on an interim basis following Humprhies’ departure.

Vodafone highlighted the breadth of Kumar’s experience, which includes stints at Asia Netcom, WorldCom, Global One and Sprint.

“The global reach, the pervasive network and the brand loyalty that Vodafone has created makes it an ideal partner for any organisation’s digital transformation, regardless of size or industry,” said Kumar.





Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>



