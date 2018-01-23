English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone beefs up in Greece with Cyta Hellas buy

23 JAN 2018

Vodafone Group agreed to acquire Greek telecoms operator Cyta Hellas in a deal worth €118 million, bolstering its convergence strategy in the country.

In a statement issued by its Vodafone Greece subsidiary, the operator said the deal provides “further scale and momentum” to its fixed-line and convergence offering, building on an acquisition of fixed line and internet service provider Hellas Online in 2014. The purchase price is only slightly lower than the €120 million bid Vodafone originally prepared.

Cyta Hellas, the Greek unit of Cyprus Telecommunications Authority, offers mobile services as an MVNO to 40,000 customers under an existing partnership with Vodafone Greece. Cyta Hellas also delivers fixed broadband services to around 300,000 subscribers, with a market share of around 8 per cent, Vodafone added in a brief statement.

Greek press reports reiterated Vodafone beat off competition from rival Wind to win the tender to acquire Cyta Hellas. The deal is still subject to a number of conditions, including antitrust clearance by the relevant authorities.

GSMA Intelligence figures placed Vodafone as the second leading operator in Greece by connections, with an estimated 5.8 million as of Q1 2017 compared with 8 million for market leader Cosmote.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Vodafone tipped to win Cyta Hellas race

Greek operators submit GSM licence interest

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association