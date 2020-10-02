Vodacom ups sustainability goals with UN - Mobile World Live

Vodacom Group renewed its commitment to achieving targets set in the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, alongside a broader collaboration involving the UN Global Compact (UNGC) initiative.

In a statement, the operator noted Covid-19 (coronavirus) had slowed progress on the SDGs, but reiterated its aim to contribute towards programmes to improve health, well-being, education and gender equality.

The SDGs are an element in the UNGC initiative. The programme aims to create a global platform of corporate sustainability which Takalani Netshitenzhe, Vodacom South Africa’s chief officer of external affairs, explained covers principles on “human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption”.

She added membership complemented Vodacom’s “social contract”, and boosted its efforts “to improve the lives of the next 100 million customers and halve our environmental impact by 2025”.

On SDG progress, the operator highlighted efforts made during lockdowns to provide connectivity services and devices to health workers, inform customers, provide access to Covid-19 testing and medical consultations, and deliver free education resources.

Last week, Nokia signed a UN pledge to boost efforts in creating technology to solve societal issues.