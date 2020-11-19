 Vodacom ups enterprise play with AWS cloud services - Mobile World Live
Home

Vodacom ups enterprise play with AWS cloud services

19 NOV 2020

Vodacom Business unveiled ten novel products for enterprises, developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Professional Services, with the goal of boosting businesses’ digital transformation.

In a statement, the company introduced the Vodacom Business Cloud Acceleration Suite, which consists of 17 AWS services including cloud and storage, along with database migration and business intelligence.

Vodacom highlighted flexibility; agility; and availability of resources to deliver advanced services covering analytics, AI and machine learning as among the benefits for companies embracing cloud products.

It said the package will help organisations assess their current IT environment, increase productivity and establish a “secure, multi-account environment based on AWS best practices”.

Vodacom Business managing executive Kabelo Makwane commented: “As a trusted digital partner to businesses, we’ve always believed that with the right technology and digital processes, South African businesses will be more competitive, resilient and capable of not only surviving, but thriving, despite external challenges.”

Other operators which recently tapped AWS for cloud offerings boosts include Vodafone New Zealand and Bharti Airtel.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

