English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodacom hits 650Mb/s in first South Africa LAA trial

15 SEP 2017

Vodacom claimed a series of firsts for South Africa after achieving data rates of 650Mb/s during tests of LTE-Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) on its commercial network at its headquarters.

Adding to the operator’s bragging rights is the fact the test used a commercially available handset, a Motorola Z2 Force device, South African publication Mybroadband reported. The LAA trial is tipped as the first in the country to use four-carrier aggregation (4CA) in a live LTE network.

The operator combined 10MHz of its licensed 1800MHz spectrum with three blocks of 20MHz unlicensed 5GHz spectrum, the primary band used for the unlicensed element of LTE-LAA.

Vodacom’s trial also used 4×4 MIMO in the licensed portion of its spectrum, and 256 quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) across all carriers, Mybroadband stated.

LTE-LAA brings licensed 4G spectrum together with unlicensed spectrum to deliver higher data rates by opening access to additional spectrum, and is considered a key technology in operators’ evolution to providing gigabit LTE speeds. LAA is configured to co-exist with other 5GHz technologies including Wi-Fi using a “listen before talk” feature to ensure fair use.

The South Africa-based operator is now preparing further LAA deployments. The company will reportedly initially target busy indoor locations including airports, shopping centres and offices, adding Vodacom will announce details of compatible handsets as the rollout progresses.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Vodafone reduces Vodacom stake

Lenovo unveils broad product refresh

SmarTone, Ericsson trial LAA in Hong Kong
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association