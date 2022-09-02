Vodacom flicks 5G switch in Tanzania

Vodacom Tanzania announced the launch of what it described as the first 5G network in the African country, although availability will initially be limited to sites in the capital Dar es Salaam.

The target is to extend 5G to 230 locations in areas including Arusha, Dodoma, Mwanza, Iringa, Kagera, Zanzibar, Mbeya and more. A timeframe was not provided, however. Finnish vendor Nokia is the operator’s network partner for the 5G deployment.

Acting MD for Vodacom Tanzania Hilda Bujiku noted that 5G services will be available for both enterprise customers and consumers. Furthermore, the operator is providing 5G mobile services for smartphone customers as well as 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) services.

Vodacom Group has operations in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Kenya (Safaricom), Lesotho, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

The group has already launched commercial 5G services in South Africa. Safaricom is also trialling 5G in Kenya.