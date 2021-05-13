 VMware names next CEO - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

VMware names next CEO

13 MAY 2021

Cloud software provider VMware named company veteran Rangarajan Raghuram (pictured) as its new CEO from 1 June, ending a search for a successor to Pat Gelsinger who departed three months ago to helm Intel.

VMware’s acting CEO Zane Rowe will stay in position until Raghuram’s appointment and remain as CFO after the company is spun off by parent Dell Technologies, a move expected to happen in Q4.

Michael Dell, founder and CEO of the namesake company, noted Raghuram had played an “instrumental role” in VMware’s success during an 18-year employment, and was now in a position to direct the company’s future direction “helping customers and partners accelerate their digital businesses”.

The incoming CEO stated VMware “is uniquely poised to lead the multi-cloud computing era with an end-to-end software platform spanning clouds, the data centre and the edge, helping to accelerate our customers’ digital transformations”.

VMware makes software that helps companies integrate different cloud environments. It is one of the suppliers for US operator Dish Network’s 5G network build and is working closely with AWS to create a software-defined data centre to run AWS Outposts, the cloud infrastructure installations the operator is using to provide edge computing capabilities.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

Related

Blog: Why Dish could break new ground for public cloud and open RAN

Intel, VMware forge vRAN collaboration

Dish Network lines up 5G cloud element

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association