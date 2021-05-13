VMware names next CEO - Mobile World Live

Cloud software provider VMware named company veteran Rangarajan Raghuram (pictured) as its new CEO from 1 June, ending a search for a successor to Pat Gelsinger who departed three months ago to helm Intel.

VMware’s acting CEO Zane Rowe will stay in position until Raghuram’s appointment and remain as CFO after the company is spun off by parent Dell Technologies, a move expected to happen in Q4.

Michael Dell, founder and CEO of the namesake company, noted Raghuram had played an “instrumental role” in VMware’s success during an 18-year employment, and was now in a position to direct the company’s future direction “helping customers and partners accelerate their digital businesses”.

The incoming CEO stated VMware “is uniquely poised to lead the multi-cloud computing era with an end-to-end software platform spanning clouds, the data centre and the edge, helping to accelerate our customers’ digital transformations”.

VMware makes software that helps companies integrate different cloud environments. It is one of the suppliers for US operator Dish Network’s 5G network build and is working closely with AWS to create a software-defined data centre to run AWS Outposts, the cloud infrastructure installations the operator is using to provide edge computing capabilities.