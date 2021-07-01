 VMware claims key role in Dish Network 5G build
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona – What’s On
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

VMware claims key role in Dish Network 5G build

01 JUL 2021

INTERVIEW: VMware executive Sanjay Uppal (pictured) told Mobile World Live the software provider had made swift progress in a deployment for Dish Network’s planned 5G network in the US, noting it was a key proof point for open RAN.

In an interview for MWC21 Barcelona, the SVP and GM of VMware’s service provider and edge business unit explained the company was a key enabler of Dish Network’s strategy.

Across its RAN “the most important workloads are running on VMware”, Uppal said, explaining its technology enables customers to run applications in multiple public clouds.

VMware was the first cloud platform chosen by Dish Network for its 5G network, with the nascent operator later adding Amazon Web Services (AWS) to host its entire core network and RAN in its public cloud.

“Dish [Network] has adopted, just like other service providers, a dual vendor strategy”, said Uppal.

He added VMware had provided Dish Network a “time to market advantage”, along with a flexible platform enabling the dynamic addition of new services. “Those services are both at the underlay of the 5G layer” and the revenue-generating “services on top”.

Uppal described the work with Dish Network as a “once in a lifetime kind of network”, noting the operator’s use of next-generation cloud-native technologies and architecting the network in a “disaggregated form” in line with O-RAN Alliance standards.

Click here to watch the full interview.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Nokia deploys Dish core in AWS cloud

VMware, Cohere target open RAN boost

Dish picks Oracle cloud-based control plane

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association