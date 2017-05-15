English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Vivendi seeks to ease Telecom Italia ownership path

15 MAY 2017

Vivendi apparently offered to make concessions in order to gain EU approval to take control of Telecom Italia, although it is not clear if its proposals go far enough.

According to Reuters, Vivendi is willing to divest Persidera, a media distribution company in Italy owned by Telecom Italia. EU competition authorities sought input from rivals as to whether Persidera would be a viable competitor in the market for wholesale access to digital broadcast services.

The report noted some competitors are concerned the issue of how Vivendi could boost Telecom Italia’s market power was not addressed, including the potential to bundle Vivendi content with telecoms services, and the potential for the Italian operator to receive advantageous pricing from Vivendi.

Telecom Italia played down the reports, arguing: “the matter has not been the issue of any analysis, though preliminary, by either its management or corporate bodies”.

Italy’s communications watchdog already told Vivendi it cannot maintain its stakes in both Telecom Italia and media company Mediaset, due to ownership laws covering the media and telecoms sectors. Vivendi argued that despite having a significant stake, it does not control Mediaset.

Vivendi said its aim for Telecom Italia is to “create significant value” for customers, employees and shareholders.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Vivendi talks up Telecom Italia commitment

Telecom Italia board stands by chairman Recchi

Vivendi secures Telecom Italia board majority

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association