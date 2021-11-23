 Vivendi scotches KKR, Telecom Italia talk - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vivendi scotches KKR, Telecom Italia talk

23 NOV 2021

Vivendi distanced away from a possible sale of its stake in Telecom Italia following a takeover bid for the operator from private equity investor KKR, insisting it remained a long-term investor and was determined to achieve success.

A Vivendi representative told Mobile World Live the company remained committed to Telecom Italia and had no plans to sell its stake.

The French group also explained KKR’s indicative offer of €0.505 per share did not adequately reflect the operator’s value.

Reuters reported Vivendi spent an average of €1.07 on its 24 per cent stake in Telecom Italia, so it would be making a loss based on KKR’s first bid.

While Vivendi appears reluctant to sell, it does not mean a potential deal is dead.

KKR has stated it would be willing to accept a minimum threshold of 51 per cent, meaning it does not necessarily need Vivendi’s support.

However, a deal would require backing from two-thirds of the board, which KKR would struggle to achieve without Vivendi on deck.

The deal also needs the go-ahead from Italy’s government, which holds special veto powers on a takeover.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

KKR makes €11B approach to takeover Telecom Italia

Vivendi losing faith in Telecom Italia boss

Vivendi seeks clarity over Telecom Italia strategy

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association