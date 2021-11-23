Vivendi scotches KKR, Telecom Italia talk

Vivendi distanced away from a possible sale of its stake in Telecom Italia following a takeover bid for the operator from private equity investor KKR, insisting it remained a long-term investor and was determined to achieve success.

A Vivendi representative told Mobile World Live the company remained committed to Telecom Italia and had no plans to sell its stake.

The French group also explained KKR’s indicative offer of €0.505 per share did not adequately reflect the operator’s value.

Reuters reported Vivendi spent an average of €1.07 on its 24 per cent stake in Telecom Italia, so it would be making a loss based on KKR’s first bid.

While Vivendi appears reluctant to sell, it does not mean a potential deal is dead.

KKR has stated it would be willing to accept a minimum threshold of 51 per cent, meaning it does not necessarily need Vivendi’s support.

However, a deal would require backing from two-thirds of the board, which KKR would struggle to achieve without Vivendi on deck.

The deal also needs the go-ahead from Italy’s government, which holds special veto powers on a takeover.