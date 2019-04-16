 Vivendi refutes claims of Telecom Italia defeat - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vivendi refutes claims of Telecom Italia defeat

16 APR 2019

Vivendi chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine dismissed shareholder comments the company had lost its war in Italy, reiterating a target to drive Telecom Italia into becoming a key player in Europe.

During Vivendi’s AGM de Puyfontaine, who also sits on the Telecom Italia board, said the operator offered a great deal of potential and the French media company is in it for the long-haul.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day and it takes time for these long projects,” he said. “The motivation of Vivendi was being able to build an ambitious pan-European venture. If you look at the two countries that are closest from a historical cultural standpoint [that is] Italy and France.”

“Telecom Italia is a company that offers a great deal of potential. It’s a company we want to partner over time and we want to make it a key player in the field of European telcos,” he added. “The road has not been an easy one up to now, [but] Telecom Italia’s AGM allowed Vivendi to send a signal, very well received, and resolve to contribute to the long-term future of Telecom Italia.”

Vivendi is Telecom Italia’s biggest single shareholder, but has been regularly at loggerheads with authorities, senior management and other investors over the running of the company for some time.

The French company lost control of the operator’s board in May 2018 and subsequently launched a campaign to try and replace members of the new executive team. This is in addition to criticising a number of decisions about the running of the company, including the sacking of former CEO Amos Genish.

Having put forward a proposal ahead of Telecom Italia’s AGM to remove several board members Vivendi backed-down on the morning of the meeting and publicly backed the company’s current CEO, Luigi Gubitosi.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telecom Italia considers changes to fixed spin-off plan

Vivendi makes 11th hour u-turn on TIM demand

Telecom Italia open to Brazil sale if price is right

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association