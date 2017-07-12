English
Home

Vivendi mulls Telecom Italia leadership alternatives

12 JUL 2017
Flavio Cattaneo

Vivendi is lining up three executives to lead Telecom Italia if current CEO Flavio Cattaneo (pictured) quits or is removed from his role, Bloomberg reported.

Citing company sources, the news agency said Vivendi is ready to task Telecom Italia chairman and Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine, deputy chairman Giuseppe Recchi, and Vivendi chief convergence officer Amos Genish as joint leaders of the Italian operator in place of Cattaneo.

The reports follow intense speculation Cattaneo is set to quit amid tensions between the executive and Vivendi – Telecom Italia’s largest shareholder.

Speaking to Reuters yesterday, the CEO reiterated his plan to remain in position until the end of his contract in 2020.

However, according to Bloomberg, Cattaneo feels he cannot run the company as he would like under the increasing influence of Vivendi. In addition to being its largest shareholder, the French media company also holds a majority on the Italian operator’s board.

The fate of Telecom Italia’s CEO has been questioned since rumours first emerged of Vivendi’s plan to install de Puyfontaine as chairman, speculation dismissed by Cattaneo in April.

Cattaneo was appointed CEO in March 2016 after Marco Patuano quit amid reported clashes with Vivendi.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

