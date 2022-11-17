 Vivendi loses Telecom Italia board member - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vivendi loses Telecom Italia board member

17 NOV 2022

Frank Cadoret, one of two remaining board members representing French group Vivendi on Telecom Italia’s board, resigned from the position with no reason given for his departure, Reuters reported.

Cadoret is the former head of the Vivendi-owned pay-TV business Canal +, joined the board in June 2019, replacing Amos Genish who left six months after he vacated the position of CEO at Telecom Italia.

The Vivendi executive joined at a time when there was relative calm at the operator, after a turbulent period in which Vivendi and the company’s other major shareholder, Elliott Management were embroiled in a bitter battle for power.

Vivendi holds a 24 per cent stake and also clashed with Telecom Italia’s chairman Salvatore Rossi over corporate governance issues.

Rossi thanked Cadoret for “his contribution over the years”, in a statement seen by Reuters.

Vivendi has been represented on the board by Cadoret and its CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine, who retains his position.

Reuters added Telecom Italia could now call a board meeting on 30 November to replace departing board members.

Luca de Meo, the boss of automaker Renault, left as an independent director in September and Vivendi has reportedly put pressure on Telecom Italia to replace him.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

TIM Brasil fuels marginal gains for Telecom Italia

Parties seek more time for Telecom Italia fibre deal

TIM signs up for green coalition

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association