Vivendi influence over Telecom Italia downplayed

Telecom Italia board members rejected suggestions from the company’s auditors that top shareholder Vivendi is influencing its decision-making, Reuters reported.

Auditors have been conducting a review of Telecom Italia’s decision-making since 2015 at the request of financial regulator Consob, given concerns over France-headquartered Vivendi’s position in Italy.

The company holds a 24 per cent stake in Telecom Italia, and has also built a near 30 per cent stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset.

According to Reuters, Telecom Italia chairman Guiseppe Recchi informed the Italian senate of the auditors’ conclusions prior to a statement being released by the operator. He said auditors concluded board members backed the position of Vivendi-appointed representatives, with a few minor exceptions.

However, Telecom Italia noted other board members rejected the auditors’ conclusions, and indicated decisions had been taken independently.

Vivendi faces ongoing questions over its plans for Italy given speculation it wants to combine Mediaset and Telecom Italia.

Italian communications regulator Agcom scrutinised Vivendi’s position, because Italian law restricts the maximum market share a company can hold in communications and media.

The regulator is reportedly due to rule at the end of April on whether Vivendi is abusing its dominant position in the market.