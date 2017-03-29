English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Vivendi influence over Telecom Italia downplayed

29 MAR 2017

Telecom Italia board members rejected suggestions from the company’s auditors that top shareholder Vivendi is influencing its decision-making, Reuters reported.

Auditors have been conducting a review of Telecom Italia’s decision-making since 2015 at the request of financial regulator Consob, given concerns over France-headquartered Vivendi’s position in Italy.

The company holds a 24 per cent stake in Telecom Italia, and has also built a near 30 per cent stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset.

According to Reuters, Telecom Italia chairman Guiseppe Recchi informed the Italian senate of the auditors’ conclusions prior to a statement being released by the operator. He said auditors concluded board members backed the position of Vivendi-appointed representatives, with a few minor exceptions.

However, Telecom Italia noted other board members rejected the auditors’ conclusions, and indicated decisions had been taken independently.

Vivendi faces ongoing questions over its plans for Italy given speculation it wants to combine Mediaset and Telecom Italia.

Italian communications regulator Agcom scrutinised Vivendi’s position, because Italian law restricts the maximum market share a company can hold in communications and media.

The regulator is reportedly due to rule at the end of April on whether Vivendi is abusing its dominant position in the market.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

TIM to boost Italy’s rural connectivity

TIM sees signs of turnaround during Q4

Mediaset open to Vivendi deal without Telecom Italia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association