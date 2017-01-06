English
Vivendi hires former Telefonica Brasil CEO

06 JAN 2017
telefonica_amos_genish

Vivendi appointed Amos Genish (pictured), former president and CEO of Telefonica Brasil, as its chief convergence officer.

The newly created role will see Genish oversee the group’s “convergence strategy between content, platform and distribution”, the France-headquartered media giant said in a statement. The company added Genish will be based in Paris and London.

Vivendi’s move comes as the company seeks to raise its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset to 30 per cent, which could open the door to a potential link with Telecom Italia and so enable Vivendi to wield greater influence in Italy’s content market.

Genish co-founded Brazilian telecoms operator GVT, which was sold to Vivendi in 2009. He became CEO of Telefonica Brasil after Vivendi sold GVT to the local unit of Spain’s Telefonica in 2015.

Genish stepped down from his Telefonica Brasil role in October.

 

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

