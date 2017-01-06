Vivendi hires former Telefonica Brasil CEO

Vivendi appointed Amos Genish (pictured), former president and CEO of Telefonica Brasil, as its chief convergence officer.

The newly created role will see Genish oversee the group’s “convergence strategy between content, platform and distribution”, the France-headquartered media giant said in a statement. The company added Genish will be based in Paris and London.

Vivendi’s move comes as the company seeks to raise its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset to 30 per cent, which could open the door to a potential link with Telecom Italia and so enable Vivendi to wield greater influence in Italy’s content market.

Genish co-founded Brazilian telecoms operator GVT, which was sold to Vivendi in 2009. He became CEO of Telefonica Brasil after Vivendi sold GVT to the local unit of Spain’s Telefonica in 2015.

Genish stepped down from his Telefonica Brasil role in October.