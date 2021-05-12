 Vision Fund pays off for SoftBank - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Vision Fund pays off for SoftBank

12 MAY 2021

SoftBank Group booked record quarterly earnings for a Japanese company in its fiscal Q4 (to end-March) on the back of a JPY2.3 trillion ($21.2 billion) profit from its Vision Fund, Bloomberg reported.

The Vision Fund gain was driven by the listing of some of the companies on its books, including South Korean e-commerce company Coupang and US food delivery service DoorDash, the news outlet stated.

In the full year, a JPY4.9 trillion profit overturned a JPY961.6 billion loss in fiscal 2019, on revenue of JPY5.6 trillion, up 7.4 per cent.

Its two Vision Funds have invested in 125 companies: including these, annual gains from investments hit JPY7.53 trillion.

Revenue at chip design unit Arm increased 9.5 per cent to $1.98 billion, with royalty revenue rising 16.7 per cent.

The company said royalties were driven by shipments of Arm-based chips used in 5G smartphones and base stations. It noted as conditions in the semiconductor industry improve, Arm expects its business will continue to grow.

It repurchased about $23 billion worth of its own shares in fiscal 2020.

Fiscal Q4 2020 net profit reportedly stood at JPY1.9 trillion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years.

Read more

