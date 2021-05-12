Vision Fund pays off for SoftBank - Mobile World Live

SoftBank Group booked record quarterly earnings for a Japanese company in its fiscal Q4 (to end-March) on the back of a JPY2.3 trillion ($21.2 billion) profit from its Vision Fund, Bloomberg reported.

The Vision Fund gain was driven by the listing of some of the companies on its books, including South Korean e-commerce company Coupang and US food delivery service DoorDash, the news outlet stated.

In the full year, a JPY4.9 trillion profit overturned a JPY961.6 billion loss in fiscal 2019, on revenue of JPY5.6 trillion, up 7.4 per cent.

Its two Vision Funds have invested in 125 companies: including these, annual gains from investments hit JPY7.53 trillion.

Revenue at chip design unit Arm increased 9.5 per cent to $1.98 billion, with royalty revenue rising 16.7 per cent.

The company said royalties were driven by shipments of Arm-based chips used in 5G smartphones and base stations. It noted as conditions in the semiconductor industry improve, Arm expects its business will continue to grow.

It repurchased about $23 billion worth of its own shares in fiscal 2020.

Fiscal Q4 2020 net profit reportedly stood at JPY1.9 trillion.