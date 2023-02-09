Visible offers free mobile service in social impact push

Verizon prepaid brand Visible offered three months of free mobile service to people laid-off from their jobs, a move designed to disrupt the wireless industry.

Visible will pay for up to 1,000 existing customers and 1,000 new customers. After the three months, participants wishing to remain will be offered a plan priced $30 per month.

New customers will pay $5 per month for the first three months: they will be reimbursed with a gift card once enrolled in the operator’s programme.

Current customers will be reimbursed with a gift card based on their selected plan.

Visible launched the scheme in partnership with non-profit Empower Work. Participants will also be offered career resources and coaching as they seek new jobs.

Wave7 Research principal Jeff Moore told Mobile World Live he wasn’t aware of any other operators offering a similar programme, but noted staying connected was vitally important for customers, meaning and mobile bills were among the last to be neglected.

“I see little impact from this effort,” he stated. “There have been some well-publicised lay-offs in the tech sector, and I’m wondering whether this is a response to that.”