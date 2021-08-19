 Visible chief outlines prepaid strategy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Visible chief outlines prepaid strategy

19 AUG 2021

Angie Klein, recently appointed president and CEO of Verizon’s digital-only Visible prepaid unit, told Mobile World Live a different take on multi-user accounts was bearing fruit, as part of a broader strategy for the customer segment by its parent.

Visible is being positioned as a mid-tier prepaid brand, with Klein highlighting the unit’s Party Pay plan as a key driver of customer uptake. The plan offers discounts to groups of individuals rather than the more typical focus on family tariffs, with 90,000 accounts registered since its launch in 2019.

Party Pay originally limited group sizes to four, but Visible abolished the limit earlier this year and Klein said some now have as many as 1,000 members.

Members do not share minutes or data, and each one gets a separate bill.

Klein said some groups using Party Pay include fans of sports teams or musicians and Visible caters to them by planning events and creating custom merchandise.

Since Visible’s customers buy and activate their phones online, eSIM technology is important to the business, Klein said, adding 20 per cent of Visible’s gross additions now have compatible devices.

Klein said a planned acquisition of Tracfone by Verizon will be positive for the operator’s overall prepaid business, boosting its presence in the value tier of the market.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

FCC lists bidders for next 5G spectrum auction

Verizon delays return to offices

Qualcomm lets dedicated drone platform fly

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association