English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Virgin Mobile USA transitions exclusively to Apple

22 JUN 2017

Sprint-owned Virgin Mobile announced it will become the “first ever iPhone only mobile carrier in the US”.

As part of the plan, Virgin will offer prepaid mobile services exclusively on Apple iPhones. Customers signing up will get up to a year of unlimited talk, text and data on the company’s nationwide network for $1.

The iPhone must be bought upfront from Virgin or an Apple store, and the promotion is available for a limited time.

Virgin said in a statement customers signing up to the service will then also get discounts on Virgin flights and hotels, in a promotion branded the “Inner Circle”.

The company is hoping to increase market share by targeting customers that already use other Virgin brands.

Once the promotion period ends, the monthly mobile service will cost $50 for unlimited talk, text and data.

Sprint acquired Virgin Mobile in 2009. However, in recent years it struggled with increased competition in the prepaid segment from AT&T’s Cricket Wireless and T-Mobile US’ MetroPCS.

Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, said the company had: “always looked to shake things up and challenge the status quo”.

“Mobile is no exception and with Virgin Mobile USA, we’ve now worked with Apple to create a compelling offer for our new inner circle customers.”

Virgin did not say how many of its existing customers currently use Android devices, or indeed when it would stop selling Android phones.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Imagination looks for buyer following Apple spat

Qualcomm, Apple row continues to escalate

SoftBank chief Son commits to long haul

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association