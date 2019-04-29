 Virgin Media makes convergence play - Mobile World Live
Home

Virgin Media makes convergence play

29 APR 2019

Virgin Media launched a new bundled package bringing together its mobile, TV, internet and fixed services, in a move targeted at offering customers additional choice and flexibility in the UK.

In a statement, the company said the new top-tier bundle, dubbed V.VIP, includes broadband services with average download speeds of 516Mb/s and a mobile SIM with unlimited data, texts and calls. This is combined with two of Virgin’s V6 set-top boxes, with more than 300 channels and inclusive anytime landline calls.

The bundle costs £99 for new customers on a 12-month contract.

Virgin Media said that with the new bundle, it is offering customers the best value, when all four services are combined.

The company’s COO Lutz Schuler used the announcement to take aim at rivals, stating Virgin Media was combining its broadband speeds with a superfast 4G mobile network “that’s faster on average than Vodafone, O2, 3 and Sky”.

Existing customers can also access options to boost their packages, including adding mobile SIMs to any broadband package. As a reward, they will also be given boosted broadband speeds from their original packages if they add the mobile option.

“We’re making sure our customers and their families can stay connected to everything they love, wherever they are, and by combining broadband and mobile services together in a boosted bundle, they’ll always get our best price available,” added Schuler.

Commenting on the announcement, Paolo Pescatore, analyst at PP Foresight said Virgin Media’s move represents a drive to kick-start the UK multiplay market and turns up the heat on rivals.

“This will put pressure on BT and Sky to integrate more services into a convergent bundle. More so given the huge focus on retention and reducing churn,” he said.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

