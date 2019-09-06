 Viettel leaves Huawei off 5G supplier list - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Viettel leaves Huawei off 5G supplier list

06 SEP 2019

Viettel, the largest mobile operator in Vietnam, opted to deploy network gear from Ericsson and Nokia for its 5G rollout and avoid equipment from Chinese vendors.

Le Dang Dung, Viettel’s CEO, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying: “There were reports that it’s not safe to use Huawei. So Viettel’s stance is that, given all this information, we should just go with the safer ones.”

He added: “We are not going to work with Huawei right now. It’s a bit sensitive with Huawei now,” Bloomberg wrote.

Together with Ericsson, Viettel in May demonstrated the first 5G connection in Vietnam. It received a trial licence in January to use the 3.8GHz and 28GHz bands for tests in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and already invested about $40 million in 5G.

Viettel, with a 41 per cent market share by subscribers, was previously a big Huawei customer.

Its rivals also aren’t looking to Chinese equipment vendors for 5G gear, despite their growing global footprint and attractive prices.

MobiFone, also granted a licence for 5G network tests, selected Samsung as its equipment supplier while Vinaphone, which is yet to receive a trial permit, reportedly entered into a partnership with Nokia.

In addition to Vietnam, Viettel’s parent company runs mobile operations in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, East Timor, Haiti, Peru, Burundi, Cameroon, Mozambique and Tanzania.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

AIS inks 5G R&D deals with Nokia, Huawei, ZTE

Vodafone NZ begins 5G tests ahead of December launch

Huawei boss sees brighter future than feared
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association