 Viacom chief proclaims era of premium mobile video - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Viacom chief proclaims era of premium mobile video

22 OCT 2019

LIVE FROM MWC19 LOS ANGELES: Bob Bakish, CEO of entertainment giant Viacom, expressed confidence mobile video is primed for take-off after initially struggling to create monetary value, tipping 5G to take the segment to another level.

In a keynote presentation, Bakish (pictured) recalled evangelising about the huge potential mobile had in the distribution of entertainment since 2014. While its potential was always clear, he said the journey since then had “not been always straightforward”.

“Consumers seemed to love the convenience of mobile video, but too few of them have been willing to pay extra for it, suggesting we have been working too far ahead of the curve. Recently however, there are signs that it is about to change.”

Following “a false dawn or two”, the Viacom executive pointed to traction both in the number of mobile networks it is working with and the growing size of the subscriber base as evidence that “the time for premium mobile video is now”.

“All the enablers are in place to build a valuable mobile video ecosystem.”

5G potential
Bakish noted his company has struck numerous partnerships with content players and operators alike in its bid to continue to grow the ecosystem across 4G networks. But to advance the segment further, he said companies must look at the “mobile promise offered by 5G”.

“Following the pre-mobile TV and mobile TV eras, we’re standing on the precipice of the advanced video experience era.”

He explained that this era will combine 5G connectivity, next-generation devices and existing and new forms of premium content, including likely augmented reality, to “push mobile to the forefront of video consumption”.

Bakish added such advanced video experiences will “truly allow mobile to distinguish itself from other delivery networks as an entertainment medium. And it’s something to begin to plan for because it’s not far away.”

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Ericsson anticipates standalone 5G revolution

US Cellular chief calls for swift move on mid-band

FCC chief says 5G security message resonates abroad

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Scaling summits in Switzerland and Spain

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association