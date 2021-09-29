 Vertical Bridge continues carbon clampdown - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vertical Bridge continues carbon clampdown

29 SEP 2021
Vertical Bridge

Vertical Bridge, a US tower company which counts the nation’s biggest operators among its customers, hailed its environmental credentials after achieving carbon neutrality for a second year in a row.

The company received certification in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol, which was developed by consultancy Natural Capital Partners.

Bernard Borghei, co-founder and EVP of operations, told Mobile World Live the process was easier this year than 2020 because it could record data about energy use as it happened rather than using historic information.

The executive explained Vertical Bridge documented every aspect of its carbon footprint to assess the level of offsets it had to purchase to achieve neutrality, with these made as investments in North American sustainability initiatives.

In a statement yesterday (28 September), Vertical Bridge CEO and co-founder Alex Gellman explained it is investing in renewable energy in states offering financial incentives. He argued it is “critical” the company continues to “find ways to mitigate environmental impact as our industry deploys 5G and other emerging technologies”.

Vertical Bridge signed a deal with Dish Network earlier this year, while information on its website reveals big-hitters AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile US among its other mobile customers.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association