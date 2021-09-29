Vertical Bridge continues carbon clampdown

Vertical Bridge, a US tower company which counts the nation’s biggest operators among its customers, hailed its environmental credentials after achieving carbon neutrality for a second year in a row.

The company received certification in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol, which was developed by consultancy Natural Capital Partners.

Bernard Borghei, co-founder and EVP of operations, told Mobile World Live the process was easier this year than 2020 because it could record data about energy use as it happened rather than using historic information.

The executive explained Vertical Bridge documented every aspect of its carbon footprint to assess the level of offsets it had to purchase to achieve neutrality, with these made as investments in North American sustainability initiatives.

In a statement yesterday (28 September), Vertical Bridge CEO and co-founder Alex Gellman explained it is investing in renewable energy in states offering financial incentives. He argued it is “critical” the company continues to “find ways to mitigate environmental impact as our industry deploys 5G and other emerging technologies”.

Vertical Bridge signed a deal with Dish Network earlier this year, while information on its website reveals big-hitters AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile US among its other mobile customers.