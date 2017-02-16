English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Verizon, Yahoo deal could take a hit of up to $350M

16 FEB 2017

Verizon could finalise a revised deal as early as this week to buy Yahoo’s core internet business for a figure which would be $250 million to $350 million less than the original price of $4.83 billion, Reuters reported.

The US operator made a move to acquire the ailing internet giant’s operating business in July 2016 to boost its position as “a top global mobile media company”.

However, the deal was jeopardised by revelations Yahoo suffered two major data hacks: one in 2014 impacting 500 million user accounts, and one in 2013 affecting more than one billion user accounts. The latter is the largest known data breach in history and Yahoo faced scrutiny by federal investigators and lawmakers ever since.

Verizon reportedly sought a $1 billion discount on the sale price after the 2014 security breach came to light. The US Securities and Exchange Commission even launched a probe into whether Yahoo should have disclosed the breaches sooner.

The new deal will see the two firms sharing the liability from potential lawsuits related to the data breaches, the Reuters report said.

“Maybe this isn’t quite as much of a discount as initially thought, but it’s at least something,” the report quoted Dave Heger, senior equity analyst at Edward Jones, as saying.

Last month, Verizon’s content and advertising strategy took a double hit, with news the planned Yahoo deal was likely to be delayed joined by reports of job cuts in its go90 video streaming app team.

In a filing to US authorities, Yahoo said it is set to be renamed Altaba and CEO Marissa Mayer will step down should the planned acquisition by Verizon go ahead.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Verizon and AwesomenessTV quit premium content JV

T-Mobile taunts Verizon with unlimited tariff upgrades

Verizon backtracks on unlimited tariffs

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association