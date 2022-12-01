Verizon, Wipro partner on NaaS

Verizon Business struck a network-as-a-service (NaaS) partnership with IT services provider Wipro as part of a move to help businesses migrate to the cloud and away from legacy hardware.

Financial terms of the partnership with Wipro weren’t disclosed. The company’s NaaS offering will include a range of services on a subscription-based model which Verizon stated would provide an infrastructure-on-demand set-up.

Verizon stated the multi-year collaboration will enable Wipro to transition customers from legacy hardware, applications and services deployment cycles to an automated and highly secure network environment.

NaaS includes the use of technologies spanning AI, machine learning, 5G, IoT, robotics, blockchain, AR/VR and voice-assistance, among others.

Massimo Peselli, SVP and CRO for global enterprise and public sector at Verizon Business, stated organisations want to exit “endless technology refresh cycles, but they face the twin challenges of traditional hardware and fixed infrastructures”.

“Our partnership with Wipro will enable businesses to future-proof their network in a manner that is more flexible, agile and predictive, centred around their specific needs.”

The companies cited an IDC survey of technology-buying decision makers in 402 companies in 13 countries which found 69 per cent were planning a network transformation investment within 12 months of the study.

Verizon spent several years transforming its network and services to a NaaS model, with executive Sowmyanarayan Sampath telling Mobile World Live in July it was one of his top priorities.