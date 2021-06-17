Verizon wins DoD contract to support research

Verizon won a US Department of Defence (DoD) contract to build a Layer 2 WAN to enable critical research into high-performance computing, and military research and engineering efforts.

An operator representative told Mobile World Live the initial contract runs for four years, with three optional two-year extensions which would take the value to $495 million if exercised.

Verizon will provide switch, router, firewall and edge compute capabilities, connecting 200 different laboratories and high performance computing locations inside and outside the US.

Data rates of up to 400GB/s will be provided to enable real-time data analysis and machine learning.

Verizon will build, manage and operate the next generation of the DoD’s Defence Research and Engineering Network (DREN), a high-speed fibre network connecting supercomputers and multi-disciplinary research teams. Verizon will provide both WAN transport and WAN technologies.

Jennifer Chronis, Verizon SVP for public sector, said the managed service will enhance network security and enable tailored services.

The DoD is the latest government agency to announce a major contract with a mobile network operator, after recent wins for rival AT&T.