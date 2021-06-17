 Verizon wins DoD contract to support research
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon scores defence WAN deal

17 JUN 2021

Verizon won a US Department of Defence (DoD) contract to build a Layer 2 WAN to enable critical research into high-performance computing, and military research and engineering efforts.

An operator representative told Mobile World Live the initial contract runs for four years, with three optional two-year extensions which would take the value to $495 million if exercised.

Verizon will provide switch, router, firewall and edge compute capabilities, connecting 200 different laboratories and high performance computing locations inside and outside the US.

Data rates of up to 400GB/s will be provided to enable real-time data analysis and machine learning.

Verizon will build, manage and operate the next generation of the DoD’s Defence Research and Engineering Network (DREN), a high-speed fibre network connecting supercomputers and multi-disciplinary research teams. Verizon will provide both WAN transport and WAN technologies.

Jennifer Chronis, Verizon SVP for public sector, said the managed service will enhance network security and enable tailored services.

The DoD is the latest government agency to announce a major contract with a mobile network operator, after recent wins for rival AT&T.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Verizon gives private network product 5G boost

Verizon adds deputy consumer group CEO

Verizon fleshes out C-Band targets

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association