Verizon VP warns on 5G overhype and under-delivery - Mobile World Live

Bill Stone, Verizon’s VP of technology development and planning (pictured), urged the mobile industry to ensure it gets 5G deployment right and avoid the technology not meeting the lofty expectations placed on it.

Speaking at the Brooklyn 5G Summit, Stone said it was “critical” Verizon and its peers deliver on promises as “the industry knows 5G will change the world”.

“There is a potential to overhype and under-deliver on the 5G promise, which is one the industry must resist,” he added, noting current rollouts were just a starting point and continuous development was needed to deliver the use cases expected of the new technology.

The comments echo a warning issued by rival T-Mobile US earlier this week and came hours after Verizon fleshed out its mobile 5G plans.

Verizon said it would expand its 5G service to selected parts of 20 further US cities before the end of the year. These include: Atlanta, Boston; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Dallas; Denver; Detroit; Houston; Kansas City; Phoenix; San Diego; Salt Lake City; and Washington DC.

The company added it would waive the $10 surcharge for access to its 5G Ultra Wideband Network for a “limited time”. It also opened orders for the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.