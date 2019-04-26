 Verizon VP warns on 5G overhype and under-delivery - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon VP warns on 5G overhype and under-delivery

26 APR 2019

Bill Stone, Verizon’s VP of technology development and planning (pictured), urged the mobile industry to ensure it gets 5G deployment right and avoid the technology not meeting the lofty expectations placed on it.

Speaking at the Brooklyn 5G Summit, Stone said it was “critical” Verizon and its peers deliver on promises as “the industry knows 5G will change the world”.

“There is a potential to overhype and under-deliver on the 5G promise, which is one the industry must resist,” he added, noting current rollouts were just a starting point and continuous development was needed to deliver the use cases expected of the new technology.

The comments echo a warning issued by rival T-Mobile US earlier this week and came hours after Verizon fleshed out its mobile 5G plans.

Verizon said it would expand its 5G service to selected parts of 20 further US cities before the end of the year. These include: Atlanta, Boston; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Dallas; Denver; Detroit; Houston; Kansas City; Phoenix; San Diego; Salt Lake City; and Washington DC.

The company added it would waive the $10 surcharge for access to its 5G Ultra Wideband Network for a “limited time”. It also opened orders for the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Verizon starts 2019 strongly as 5G dawns

T-Mobile US slams 5G hype, warns on mmWave limits

Verizon lines up 5G rollout in San Diego

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Mobile Mix: 5G NABs the headlines

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association