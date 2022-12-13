 Verizon using drones, 5G for healthcare - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon using drones, 5G for healthcare

13 DEC 2022

Verizon tested a new use case with a US healthcare organisation using a multi-access edge computing (MEC) 5G network and drones, work it stated would improve infrastructure monitoring for hospitals.

The operator detailed ongoing work with two branches of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) covering use of the technologies to boost safety, security and physical infrastructure monitoring.

A Verizon representative told Mobile World Live the 5G network deployed for the National Centre for Collaborative Healthcare Innovation and the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System is spectrum-agnostic

Verizon and the VHA are also evaluating the technologies’ ability to improve search and rescue performance in situations including patients leaving medical facilities without authorisation.

They companies also developed a roadmap covering partnership with other agencies and incorporating additional technologies to expand the capacity of hospital staff in emergencies and enable responsiveness beyond the traditional visual line of sight.

Verizon currently has MEC 5G deployed in 19 markets covering 75 million people through a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Tags

