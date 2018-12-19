 Verizon unveils new digital identity in place of Oath - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon unveils new digital identity in place of Oath

19 DEC 2018

Verizon ditched its Oath media brand shortly after slashing its valuation of the business due to competitive and market pressures in the digital space.

Guru Gowrappan, who leads the business, said the shift to Verizon Media Group represents its “strong alignment as a core pillar of Verizon’s business”. It adopted the Oath moniker in April 2017, following its acquisition of media assets from AOL and Yahoo.

Last week Verizon cut its valuation of Oath from $4.8 billion to just $200 million, stating that headwinds seen so far are expected to continue as it competes for digital advertising dollars with industry giants.

It has also sold off its stake in media venture AwesomenessTV, and shut its go90 mobile video app as it reduced its content creation activities.

In a blog post, Gowrappan glossed over the various negatives, arguing the company had established the “building blocks of how we will continue to evolve our member-centric ecosystem with much more to come”.

Recent developments include the launch of a new Yahoo app, which it said “provides the best of Yahoo in one place for a cohesive, seamless experience”; grew off-network distribution of Yahoo content with partners including Apple TV, Roku, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn; launched the Huffpost Life lifestyle content channel; and repositioned Tumblr to provide “a safe place for communities of all kinds to thrive”.

It also highlighted links with Verizon to work on XR, artificial intelligence, machine learning, mobile edge computing, 5G and other technologies.

Gowrappan took up the reins at Oath earlier this year following the departure of Tim Armstrong, who joined Verizon following the AOL acquisition. Gowrappan joined Oath in April 2018 as president and COO, having previously been global managing director at Alibaba.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Verizon slashes value of Oath

Verizon sheds 10,000 staff under restructure plan

Verizon applies FWA lessons to mobile 5G business
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association