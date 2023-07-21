 Verizon trials point-to-multipoint use case for mmWave - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon trials point-to-multipoint use case for mmWave

21 JUL 2023

Verizon demonstrated a use case for deploying a mmWave-based internet service to multi-dwelling units which would expand the reach of its licensed 37GHz to 39GHz spectrum.

The operator stated the point-to-multipoint demonstration showcased a network design less expensive to build and quicker to deploy in areas with a large number of distributed end users.

It created an airlink between a central rooftop and a radio on a simulated block of flats and transmitted a signal over coaxial cable permeating the building to a data processing unit and modem.

The building’s existing wiring was then used to send the signal to end user routers which delivered broadband coverage throughout the simulated end points.

Verizon used a simplified broadband network gateway to manage internet traffic over its public IP network rather than mobile options, stating this provided “excellent capacity and latency”.

Adam Koeppe, SVP of technology planning, said it spent years building the infrastructure and assets needed to make the new design possible.

In addition to mmWave, Verizon used fibre, edge metro and core infrastructure.

A representative told Mobile World Live Verizon used custom hardware, but is speaking with equipment providers about radio access equipment.

Verizon plans to continue developing the technology throughout the year.

Fixed Wireless Access is a growing sector for Verizon, with net additions of 393,000 subscribers in Q1 compared with 194,000 in the comparable period of 2022.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Tags

