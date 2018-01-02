English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon trials massive MIMO on prototype consumer device

02 JAN 2018

US operator Verizon conducted its first successful trial of FDD Massive MIMO on a prototype consumer device just two months after announcing the start of massive MIMO deployments on its network.

The company reported the test utilised Ericsson’s Massive MIMO software and hardware alongside a mobile test device running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 platform with X20 LTE in Transmission Mode 9 (TM9). The latter enables full compatibility with Massive MIMO, Verizon said. Smartphones with the TM9-compatible chipset are expected to hit the commercial market in the first half of this year, it added.

Nicola Palmer, Verizon’s chief network engineer and head of wireless networks, called Massive MIMO a “critical component” of the operator’s 4G LTE Advanced plans and noted it will also “play an important role” in 5G. Massive MIMO helps increase spectral efficiency and reduce latency, Verizon noted.

The trial in late December followed an October announcement from Verizon and Ericsson noting the rollout of Verizon’s first FDD (paired spectrum) Massive MIMO radios in Irvine, California. That equipment includes transceivers with 96 antenna elements. Additional deployments are planned for areas of the network where there are capacity needs, Verizon said.

US rival Sprint is also actively pursuing Massive MIMO, with plans to deploy the TDD (unpaired spectrum) version of the technology in the first half of this year. Sprint previously reported it will launch Massive MIMO on its 2.5GHz spectrum using units with 128 antenna elements. The technology will be able to support speeds of between 3Gb/s and 6Gb/s, Sprint CTO John Saw said.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Huawei, Xiaomi lining up US push

Verizon, AT&T tipped to gain most from tax reform

T-Mobile US targets disruption with Layer3 TV buy

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association