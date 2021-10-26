Verizon tools up for 5G IoT device swell

LIVE FROM MWC21 LOS ANGELES: Verizon outlined various developments around IoT, enabling LTE devices to connect to 5G and predicting a surge in products compatible with its next-generation network in early 2022.

Verizon also opened customer trials for ThingSpace Intelligence, a new suite of analytics and management tools designed to provide users with predictive visibility into their IoT devices and network performance. The US operator stated by applying machine learning to millions of its network signals, the tool can generate predictive alerts and notifications.

The company plans to employ ThingSpace Intelligence to offer advanced analytics-as-a-service to its IoT customers, along with an anomaly detection service to provide alerts if devices generate unusually large amounts of data.

In addition, Verizon stated it is the first operator to certify module maker Quectel’s BC660K-GL device, a product meant for NB-IoT deployments which prioritise long battery life.

The module is powered by a Qualcomm 212 LTE IoT modem and will cost customers less than $4 per unit, Verizon CRO Sampath Somyanarayan (pictured) stated during a keynote.

“Users can gather sensor data from virtually anything through Verizon’s network”, he explained.

Verizon predicted equipment connected to its network with the Quectel module will be able to transmit data for years without a battery change. To connect the devices, Verizon plans to offer data plans costing less than $1 per month, Somyanarayan said.