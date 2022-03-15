Verizon to offer AR game with 30 Ninjas

US operator Verizon will provide the connectivity for an augmented reality (AR) game on Android and iOS 5G-capable smartphones by using its ultra-wideband network.

Verizon is working with production company 30 Ninjas and immersive studio Novelab on the mobile AR game that is slated to launch this fall. The game, ‘Helios’, uses Verizon’s ultra-wideband 5G network to enable users to move around an augmented version of their personal physical spaces, such as homes, offices or even street corners, to solve glitches.

With a 5G handset, the mobile AR application uses volumetric videos, which are 3D holograms, to help players navigate through the game while solving clues. Once the glitches are solved, more of the game’s narrative can be unlocked.

Operators are looking at AR and virtual reality (VR) applications and services to help them monetise the costly build-out of their 5G networks. Gamers are seeking low-latency, high-capacity connectivity for seamless interactivity and faster download speeds on their streaming devices.

Verizon didn’t disclose any financial details between the companies for the launch and development of Helios.

While AR and VR are finding traction in other sectors, such as manufacturing and training, the gaming industry already has an ecosystem of companies and players in place.

Earlier this month, Verizon set a goal of covering 175 million people with its ultra-wideband 5G network by the end of the year, up from 100 million at end-January.