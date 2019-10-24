Verizon tips tech to shake-up data use - Mobile World Live

LIVE FROM MWC19 LOS ANGELES: Verizon argued a cluster of new technologies will enable companies to move away from traditional advertising schemes and offer consumers more value for the data they provide.

Toby Redshaw, SVP of Enterprise Innovation and 5G solutions at the US operator, told Mobile World Live the combination of 5G, AI, big data, cloud computing and AR/VR will revolutionise a wide variety of verticals including manufacturing, healthcare, education, construction and retail.

Specifically, he said the technologies will help companies improve efficiency, lower costs and boost customer engagement, making the consumer journey “instrumented and intelligent”, and moving the company “away from ads” toward proactive and predictive offers.

Consumers “truly have commercial value”, which should enable them to receive offers and experiences they value at a personal level.

However, Redshaw noted the potential of new technologies could only be realised with the relevant permissions and correct use of data.

He said it was imperative companies gain users’ consent for data collection, and then use the information to serve customers only in the ways they had approved.

“Our entire brand promise is trust and innovation. The moment we violate that we’re done.”