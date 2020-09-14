 Verizon targets prepaid boost with $6B Tracfone buy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon targets prepaid boost with $6B Tracfone buy

14 SEP 2020

Verizon inked a deal to acquire prepaid MVNO Tracfone from America Movil for $6.25 billion, making a play to strengthen its presence in the low-cost mobile segment.

The deal is expected to close in H2 2021, with Verizon paying half in cash and the remainder in stock. Up to $650 million more is on the table if certain performance targets are achieved. Nearly 850 Tracfone employees will be transferred.

Tracfone had 20.9 million subscribers at end-Q2 making it the largest MVNO in the US. More than half (13 million) already use Verizon’s network under an existing wholesale agreement.

Verizon ended Q2 with 119.8 million mobile customers, of which 3.9 million were prepaid.

Tracfone’s retail reach is another attraction for Verizon: the MVNO has partnerships with giants including Walmart, Target and Best Buy spanning 90,000 locations.

Ronan Dunne, Verizon consumer group CEO, stated the deal “firmly establishes Verizon, through the Tracfone brands, as the provider of choice in the value segment, which complements our clear leadership in the premium segment”.

Earlier this year, analysts tipped the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic to boost the prepaid market, as cash-strapped consumers re-evaluate their mobile tariffs.

Upon completion, Verizon said it plans to offer 5G service, fixed wireless access residential broadband, and expanded international calling and roaming options to Tracfone customers; develop the MVNOs core brands including its largest, StraightTalk; and expand its distribution channels.

It added it will continue to serve Tracfone customers who receive service through the federal government’s Lifeline mobile subsidy programme.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Verizon refines 5G pricing strategy

Verizon, China Unicom join Broadband Forum board

Samsung secures $7B network deal with Verizon
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association