Verizon targets hybrid workforce

Verizon introduced new products and services to target an increasingly mobile workforce, betting on continued demand for technology enabling remote working.

The operator launched an LTE desk phone in conjunction with specialist manufacturer Yealink, a product Verizon claimed was the first of its kind in the US.

Named One Talk T67, the 4G device runs Android and features a 7-inch colour touchscreen. It is meant to bring smartphone functionality and mobility.

Verizon yesterday (27 September) also detailed planned updates to its BlueJeans videoconferencing platform to cater to larger meetings.

It announced BlueJeans Spaces, a virtual office platform offering a range of collaboration options which is due for release in beta form in 2022.

Verizon stated BlueJeans Spaces is designed to encourage real-time, spontaneous collaboration, reducing the need for scheduled video meetings.

The operator also unveiled BlueJeans Collaboration Board, a virtual whiteboard designed for PCs and mobile devices capable of running over the internet or a company’s intranet.