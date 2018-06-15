English
Home

Verizon targets families with unlimited update

15 JUN 2018

Verizon added a new option to its unlimited tariff and announced it will let customers mix and match different tiers on the same account, in a bid to broaden its appeal to families.

The operator already offers a $75 per month Go Unlimited tariff with unlimited talk, text and data, along with an $85 Beyond Unlimited plan which includes 15GB of hotspot data and 22GB of high-speed data. Both offer talk, text and data in Mexico and Canada.

Starting 18 June, Verizon said customers will also be able to choose a new $95 tier, Above Unlimited, which adds service in 130 countries and 500GB of cloud storage into the mix, alongside 20GB of hotspot data and up to 75GB of high-speed data.

The latter feature gives Verizon an edge on the competition, beating out T-Mobile US’ 50GB high-speed data cap. Sprint and AT&T’s unlimited plans slow speeds after 23GB and 22GB of monthly use respectively, around the same point as on Verizon’s Beyond Unlimited plan.

Family appeal
Ronan Dunne, president of Verizon’s wireless division, said the change marks the “end of the one-size-fits-all family plan” and was made following feedback from customers, who told the operator they don’t like paying for add-ons they don’t need.

“Now that you can mix and match, every person in your family gets the plan they need, without paying for things they don’t.”

There’s good reason Verizon is aiming to appease its family plan customers.

As former Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure explained at an investor conference in May, families tend to stick with the same operator for a longer period of time and thus have lower churn than single-line customers.

Multi-line accounts also tend to have higher monthly bills than single line users.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

