Home

Verizon targets families with new prepaid plan

03 OCT 2017

Verizon is hoping to woo families to take up its prepaid service with a new offer allowing up to five lines on one account.

The Prepaid Family Account provides individual rather than shared data allotments for each line ranging from 3GB per month to unlimited, and discounts service for each line beyond the first. The level of discount increases for higher-tier plans.

For the first line, Verizon is offering 3GB of data for $40 per month, 7GB for $50, 10GB for $60 and unlimited data for $80 per month. Lines two through five receive a $10 discount off the first line price for 3GB of data and a $15 discount off the 7GB price. The operator is offering $20 off for both the 10GB and unlimited tiers.

Based on the price tiers, a family of four would pay $130 each month for four lines with 3GB of data or $260 for four lines of unlimited data.

The change to allow several lines of service on one prepaid account is just one of several Verizon made to its prepaid offerings over the past year. In February it revamped its prepaid data tiers, and followed up in April with the addition of an unlimited tier.

Verizon isn’t the first to target families on the prepaid front: its new structure is a replica of one AT&T debuted for its own prepaid offering – formerly known as GoPhone – in August 2016. AT&T offers $5 off the cost of the second line, rising to a $20 discount on fifth lines.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

