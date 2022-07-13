 Verizon targets budget conscious consumers - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon targets budget conscious consumers

13 JUL 2022

Verizon launched an unlimited tariff executives claimed offered subscribers an entry-level price point, as it moved to lure customers from rival operators and stem post-paid losses.

The tariff offers a monthly fee of $30 per line for up to four lines for customers bringing their own devices. Verizon aims to sweeten the deal by covering the cost of switching operator with a credit worth $240 per line.

Manon Brouillette, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, stated the tariff aimed to simplify the process of switching from a rival operator.

Verizon’s Welcome Unlimited tariff can’t be mixed with it’s other unlimited plans and data rates may be throttled when the network is congested.

The plan covers unlimited mobile services but does not include content subscriptions common in higher-tier tariffs.

Verizon’s move comes against a backdrop of rising mobile prices in the US, with all three major operators increasing fees either directly or indirectly in recent months.

In Q1, Verizon reported a loss of 36,000 post-paid customers compared with the same period of 2021, and LightShed Partners analysts last month warned overall net additions could drop by more than a third this year as consumers struggle with inflation.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

