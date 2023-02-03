 Verizon taps Verana Networks for mobile backhaul - Mobile World Live
Home

Verizon taps Verana Networks for mobile backhaul

03 FEB 2023

Verizon signed up to trial an integrated access and backhaul (IAB) platform from Verana Networks in the operator’s latest move to bolster a 5G service running on mmWave spectrum.

Verana Networks stated the field trial covers a platform which provides backhaul between mmWave and other 5G small cells while also delivering access to smartphones and fixed wireless access devices.

It claimed its multi-hop IAB offering cuts the number of fibre backhaul links required to build a mmWave 5G network, citing potential in dense urban areas where it is expensive to deploy cable.

Bill Stone, VP of technology and planning at Verizon, argued Verana Networks’ IAB platform will enhance the performance of its mmWave 5G network.

Verizon completed a proof-of-concept trial in 2020 using Ericsson IAB technology.

AvidThink analyst Roy Chua told Mobile World Live IAB could be used with sub-6GHz spectrum, but mmWave offered greater availability for backhaul.

“It does allow for faster 5G deployments and with intelligent resource management across spectrum and scheduling, it could be a huge benefit to operators.”

Chua noted the approach could remove the need for operators to deploy fibre to all network nodes.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Español

