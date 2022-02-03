Verizon taps universities for 5G drones, manufacturing

Verizon deployed mmWave 5G at two US universities, tasking the institutions with demonstrating and developing new use cases for low-latency networks.

The operator is working with the California Institute of Technology’s autonomous systems and technologies centre to trial use of AI to interpret drone data, while a collaboration with The Pennsylvania State University covers researching ways to improve and automate manufacturing processes.

Verizon explained its work in California involves using its 5G network and mobile edge compute (MEC) platform to enable drones to respond to changing weather conditions in real-time, with simulations conducted in a windtunnel.

Nicki Palmer, chief product development officer at Verizon, explained the institute’s research areas are “the types of use cases that 5G can really take to the next level”.

In a separate statement, Verizon explained its work with Penn State will focus on improving manufacturing processes, with potential applications including enabling robots and autonomous vehicles to communicate directly.

The University will also connect 3D printers to the 5G network to study ways they can be used in advanced manufacturing.