 Verizon deploys 5G to research drones, manufacturing
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 Themed Week
MWC Los Angeles 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon taps universities for 5G drones, manufacturing

03 FEB 2022
Verizon

Verizon deployed mmWave 5G at two US universities, tasking the institutions with demonstrating and developing new use cases for low-latency networks.

The operator is working with the California Institute of Technology’s autonomous systems and technologies centre to trial use of AI to interpret drone data, while a collaboration with The Pennsylvania State University covers researching ways to improve and automate manufacturing processes.

Verizon explained its work in California involves using its 5G network and mobile edge compute (MEC) platform to enable drones to respond to changing weather conditions in real-time, with simulations conducted in a windtunnel.

Nicki Palmer, chief product development officer at Verizon, explained the institute’s research areas are “the types of use cases that 5G can really take to the next level”.

In a separate statement, Verizon explained its work with Penn State will focus on improving manufacturing processes, with potential applications including enabling robots and autonomous vehicles to communicate directly.

The University will also connect 3D printers to the 5G network to study ways they can be used in advanced manufacturing.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Singtel, Microsoft make Asia MEC move

India prepares 5G auction

NEC sets up RAN provider acquisition
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association