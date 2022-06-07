Verizon taps Sampath as CEO of Verizon Business

Verizon announced veteran executive Sowmyanarayan Sampath (pictured) as the new CEO of Verizon Business effective July 1, taking over the role from departing boss Tami Erwin.

Sampath, who will also add Executive Vice President to his title, will report directly to Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg.

Erwin will stay on with Verizon in the role of Strategic Advisor to the CEO until the end of 2022.

Sampath joined Verizon in 2014 and has held various executive roles with the mobile operator. He currently serves as Chief Revenue Officer for Verizon Business.

He was also Chief Product Officer for the Consumer and Enterprise businesses and Chief Financial Officer at Verizon Media Group.

Sampath was also President of Global Enterprise, where he spearheaded the commercial launch of Verizon’s 5G networks and multi-access edge computing (MEC) solutions.

“Sampath brings more than two decades of experience in digital transformation and critical network infrastructure on behalf of business customers to his new role at Verizon, plus extensive knowledge of products and their role in powering enterprise growth and global security,” said Vestberg.

Outgoing CEO Erwin’s career at Verizon spanned 35 years. She was named the CEO of Verizon Business in 2019 before announcing her departure in May.