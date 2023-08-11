Verizon taps HCLTech for enterprise support

Verizon Business agreed a deal with Indian IT services provider HCLTech to aid its management of network deployments for businesses, targeting better operational efficiency and implementation of new technologies.

In a joint statement, the companies explained the partnership will combine Verizon Business’ networking technologies with HCLTech’s products, including a digital platform allowing clients to manage devices and navigate working environments.

Enterprises will be able incorporate new technologies including 5G, SD-WAN and edge services into their operations.

Verizon Business will lead sales and overall planning and development involved in deploying networks for clients, while its partner will be in charge of aftersales support.

Some staff at Verizon Business’ global customer operations will also be transferred to HCLTech.

Verizon Business and HCLTech claimed their combined offerings will further aid clients in monitoring consumption of network services and modernise overall operations.

Scott Lawrence, SVP global solutions at Verizon Business, told Reuters its clients are looking to shift to AI-powered platforms and it had to decide whether to invest in upgrading its architecture or partner with a provider.

News of the partnership comes shortly after Verizon announced it will sunset its video conferencing platform BlueJeans.