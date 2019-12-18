Verizon sprints to meet 5G target - Mobile World Live

Verizon launched mmWave 5G in three more cities this week, hitting a total of 21 as it moves toward its goal of covering at least 30 cities by the end of the year.

As with its other mmWave deployments, the operator said coverage in Los Angeles, California; Des Moines, Iowa; and Hoboken, New Jersey is limited to select neighbourhoods, including downtown areas and key landmarks including stadiums.

The rollouts came at the pace of one per day. At Qualcomm’s recent Snapdragon Summit, Verizon’s chief product development officer Nicola Palmer told Mobile World Live deployments will continue at a steady pace in 2020.

At the time, Palmer said the operator will continue to focus on mmWave deployments, but noted it is also aiming to bring 5G to its low-band spectrum assets using dynamic spectrum sharing.

Rival AT&T also deployed mmWave 5G in 21 cities and last week switched on low-band coverage in ten cities. T-Mobile US offers mmWave coverage in six cities, along with a nationwide low-band network.

Sprint offers mid-band coverage on 2.5GHz spectrum in nine cities.