Verizon shuffles executives - Mobile World Live

Verizon promoted Angie Klein to lead its Visible prepaid brand after appointing the unit’s CEO Miguel Quiroga as head of a newly-formed platforms and ecosystems division.

Klein has been with Verizon for 20 years and takes over Visible as it is poised for growth through a pending acquisition of MVNO Tracfone, which operates numerous prepaid brands.

The executive told Mobile World Live Visible is a “really disruptive brand”. It has no physical retail outlets and “can deliver unparalleled value”.

Visible offers unlimited data, minutes and mobile hotspot service and Klein believes it could “redefine the ways in which we experience our phone service”.

In her most recent role as SVP of consumer segment marketing, Klein led pricing across Verizon’s post-paid and prepaid businesses, Fios and 5G Home.

Ronan Dunne, EVP and CEO of Verizon’s consumer group, said she had delivered “groundbreaking consumer initiatives including Mix and Match and our award-winning Verizon Up loyalty programme”.