 Verizon shuffles executives - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon shuffles executives

28 MAY 2021

Verizon promoted Angie Klein to lead its Visible prepaid brand after appointing the unit’s CEO Miguel Quiroga as head of a newly-formed platforms and ecosystems division.

Klein has been with Verizon for 20 years and takes over Visible as it is poised for growth through a pending acquisition of MVNO Tracfone, which operates numerous prepaid brands.

The executive told Mobile World Live Visible is a “really disruptive brand”. It has no physical retail outlets and “can deliver unparalleled value”.

Visible offers unlimited data, minutes and mobile hotspot service and Klein believes it could “redefine the ways in which we experience our phone service”.

In her most recent role as SVP of consumer segment marketing, Klein led pricing across Verizon’s post-paid and prepaid businesses, Fios and 5G Home.

Ronan Dunne, EVP and CEO of Verizon’s consumer group, said she had delivered “groundbreaking consumer initiatives including Mix and Match and our award-winning Verizon Up loyalty programme”.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

Related

Amazon reels in MGM

Verizon sorts sensor supremo

US chip funding tipped to top $150B

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association