Verizon shines light on niche brand Visible - Mobile World Live

Verizon consumer group CEO Ronan Dunne hailed the success of its digital-only prepaid brand Visible on the service’s second anniversary, holding it up as an example of how the operator is working to target niche segments in the mobile market.

During an investor conference, Dunne explained the idea behind offers like Visible is to help the operator maximise network profitability by creating “clearly differentiated and segmented opportunities” for customers to access its network without diluting the premium nature of its primary Verizon brand.

“That idea of forensic segmentation of the market means that we can take the scale benefits of the network and apply them much more effectively to the opportunities we see in the marketplace.”

The operator does not provide earnings or subscriber figures for Visible, but Dunne said it was “doing very well in the current environment”. He added Verizon’s decision to launch a new Yahoo Mobile service earlier this year was a reflection of its satisfaction with Visible’s performance.

Earlier this month, Visible marked its second anniversary with the launch of its first national TV advertising campaign, expanding its presence beyond digital advertising channels on social media platforms and services such as Spotify.

In a video message, Visible CEO Miguel Quiroga explained the move comes at “a really important moment in time” and aims to introduce Visible’s online-only service model to a broader audience of people “who we believe now more than ever before will find our product more appealing and helpful”.