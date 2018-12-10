English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon sheds 10,000 staff under restructure plan

10 DEC 2018

Verizon announced 10,400 workers accepted a voluntary severance package offered as part of a plan to cut costs and realign its structure to suit 5G opportunities.

Previous reports noted the deal was offered to around 44,000 employees, or slightly more than a quarter of the workforce. The number which accepted represents around 7 per cent of a total of 152,300 Verizon staff at end Q3.

The severance package provides employees with up to 60 weeks’ salary, bonus and benefits, depending on length of service. Verizon said workers who volunteered to accept it were notified today (10 December), with the first batch due to depart by the end of the month and the remainder in two tranches in March and June 2019.

In a statement, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said the changes were “well planned and anticipated” and won’t impact customers.

He added in a letter to Verizon employees: “For those who were accepted, the coming weeks and months will be a transition. For the entire V Team, there will be opportunities to work differently as we prepare for the great things to come at Verizon. Together, we are leading the world during this great technological revolution, and we will continue to lead the way.”

Verizon’s decision to trim its workforce comes as the company aims to slash $10 billion in costs by 2022 and just after the operator reshuffled its fixed and mobile business units into consumer, enterprise and media-focused divisions to better address 5G opportunities.

The new three-unit structure will go into effect on 1 January 2019.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Verizon applies FWA lessons to mobile 5G business

AT&T to release Samsung 5G phone

Verizon selects Samsung for first 5G smartphone
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Digital dominance in the desert

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association