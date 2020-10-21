 Verizon shakes off virus - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Verizon shakes off virus

21 OCT 2020

Verizon boosted its full year outlook despite declines in earnings during Q3, with CFO Matt Ellis (pictured) highlighting a better-than-expected performance from its mobile business.

On an earnings call, Ellis said the unit recovered from prior Covid-19 (coronavirus) hits “faster than we initially anticipated”, primarily due to accelerated uptake of high-cost unlimited tariffs.

He noted 60 per cent of the operator’s base was now on unlimited plans, with a quarter of those on its most expensive offers. The operator expects the launch of 5G iPhones to boost upgrades to these packages in the remainder of the year.

The operator forecast 2 per cent growth in wireless service revenue in Q4, and upped its full year EPS outlook to between 0 per cent and 2 per cent, from a previous prediction in the range of -2 per cent to 2 per cent.

It also predicted full year capex to fall at the high end of a previously stated $17.5 billion to $18.5 billion range, with Ellis noting the operator continues to deploy fibre and small cells at a “tremendous pace”.

Mobile service revenue in Q3 was flat year-on-year at $16.4 billion, with equipment sales down 20 per cent to $4.1 billion.

Profit attributable to Verizon fell 16.1 per cent to $4.35 billion, with consolidatated revenue down 4.1 per cent to $31.5 billion, its third consecutive quarterly decline.

It added 630,000 mobile subscribers, including 553,000 post-paid and 77,000 prepaid, compared with net additions of 524,000 in Q3 2019.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

AR fuels Snap advertising gains

China Unicom boosted by cost cuts

Easing Covid-19 situation lifts America Movil

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Feature video: The big Apple 5G iPhone launch

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association