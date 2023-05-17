 Verizon sets sights on prepaid leadership - Mobile World Live
Verizon sets sights on prepaid leadership

17 MAY 2023

Recently-appointed Verizon Consumer Group CEO Sowmyanarayan Sampath (pictured) offered a bullish outlook on its prospects in the prepaid sector during a briefing with investors, though conceded it is still in the process of transferring customers of MVNO Tracfone onto its network.

Sampath said between 10 per cent and 20 per cent of Tracfone customers are still to be shifted to Verizon’s network as it approaches the third anniversary of moving to acquire the MVNO.

He noted 33 per cent of the industry’s net additions in recent years have been prepaid users switching to post-paid, explaining the process needs to be seamless.

“We’ve got some work to do, which is why none of that is baked into our immediate forecast right now.”

The CEO stated the company planned to “massively” expand its Total by Verizon prepaid brand into more stores.

Sampath noted the operator also offers prepaid options StraightTalk at Walmart stores, along with its digital-only Visible brand.

“Overall, the thesis is we want to be the number one player in the value market.” he stated.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

