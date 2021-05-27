Verizon names Mark Jules head of sensor intelligence

Verizon recruited Mark Jules from Hitachi to run a new sensor intelligence division being formed to scale automation solutions to process and synthesize sensor data.

The operator explained real-time insights from connected sensors will be one of the key ways customers use 5G network.

Jules (pictured, right) was VP for public safety and smart city systems at Hitachi, and previously spent ten years as CEO of Avrio RMS Group, which sells wireless security services to municipalities.

“With a sustained focus on sensor fusion capabilities for spaces and places, we will further the work of our digital space orchestration, robotics and IoT teams to better meet the needs of enterprises everywhere”, Jules stated.

Verizon explained the sensor unit is part of its New Business Incubation Team, which focuses on fostering emerging technologies in fields including robotics, industrial IoT, AI, digital twins and location.

EVP and CSO Rima Qureshi stated the division aims to replicate the culture of a start-up “because we want that creative thought”.

Elise Neel, VP of the incubation unit, added Jules’ experience would position Verizon to “enable enterprises to better automate, track and manage their assets”.